Transforming Communities, Enriching Lives

For more than 80 years, First Commerce Credit Union has supported hundreds of organizations through strategic partnerships, local fundraising initiatives, sponsorships, and volunteer service. As an active and long-time community partner, when First Commerce sees a need, they’re known for creating transformative change that makes a lasting impact in the communities they serve. And with October just around the corner, First Commerce and several local hospital partners in North Florida and South Georgia are preparing to launch the fourth year of the highly popular community initiative known as the #FlamingoChallenge!

The #FlamingoChallenge is a month-long community fundraiser and awareness campaign held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. This initiative uses flocks of pink yard flamingos and the power of social media to encourage businesses, non-profits, schools, other organizations, and individuals to put the “fun” in fundraising while showing support for local patients battling breast cancer. Anyone who “joins the flock” by making a donation or hosting their own fundraiser receives a flock of flamingos with a colorful yard sign and is encouraged to share their story and post creative flamingo pictures on social media. Participants can also challenge and tag other individuals and organizations on social media to accept the challenge and participate.

“First Commerce has always been committed to making transformative change in the communities we serve,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce CEO. “Since launching the #FlamingoChallenge four years ago, it has been incredibly inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations come together to support patients battling breast cancer. We are extremely proud of how this grassroots initiative truly change lives for the better.”

Altogether, the #FlamingoChallenge has helped to raise more than $200,000 across North Florida and South Georgia that has gone directly back to the community to support local breast cancer patients. The #FlamingoChallenge supports the patients and programs at TMH Walker Breast Program, SGMC Pearlman Cancer Center, and Archbold Medical Center.

For more information about the #FlamingoChallenge or to reserve for your flock in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/Flamingo.

To see other ways First Commerce supports the communities it serves, visit www.firstcommercecu.org/community/in-the-community/

