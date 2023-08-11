Transforming Communities, Enriching Lives

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/.

For more than 80 years, First Commerce Credit Union has supported hundreds of organizations in the communities they serve through strategic partnerships, local fundraising initiatives, sponsorships, and volunteer service. As an active community partner, when First Commerce sees a need, they’re known for creating inventive ways to help transform the communities we serve.

The FCCU Foundation is another way First Commerce helps to enrich lives by empowering people to build financial wellness. The Foundation delivers customized workshops, both online and in person, on a variety of financial topics for schools, local businesses, nonprofits, and other community organizations. They also offer free online financial education courses anyone can access to build financial knowledge.

First Commerce also hosts Financial Fitness Fairs for local schools where students participate in a hands-on, interactive money management and decision-making simulation. The experience gives students a taste of real-world financial challenges as they attempt to navigate budget decisions as an adult. To schedule a financial education workshop or a Financial Fitness Fair, please email FCCUFoundation@FirstCommerceCU.org.

Making an Impact in the Communities We Serve

Here are just a few examples of how First Commerce is transforming communities.

Big Bend Hospice: First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care

Recently, First Commerce kickstarted Big Bend Hospice’s fundraising campaign by pledging $1 million over the next 20 years for a new state-of-the-art center for hospice care located at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. The First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care is expected to open later this year.

#LocalStrong. What started as a local initiative to help small businesses remain open during the pandemic blossomed into a wave of support that spread across the nation and into Canada, generating more than $1 million of support into hundreds of communities.

#FlamingoChallenge. The First Commerce flamingos will make their return this October as a major community initiative to raise funds during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All funds raised go directly to local cancer treatment centers in Tallahassee, Thomasville and Valdosta. Over the past three years, this effort has raised more than $200,000 to support local patients battling breast cancer.

For more information on how First Commerce supports the communities it serves, visit FirstCommerceCU.org.

That’s The Power of You!

* Insured by NCUA.