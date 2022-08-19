Building Savings Beyond Traditional Savings Accounts

Sponsored - Whether you want to save for education expenses, have a financial cushion for life’s surprises, or set aside funds for retirement, the goal is to build savings for your financial future. Creating a financial savings cushion doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, commitment, and planning. As your savings grow over time, you may want to consider putting funds into different types of savings accounts based on your financial goals.

Here are a few types of accounts and features that may be beneficial beyond a traditional savings account.

· Interest-Earning Checking. While checking accounts are often considered only for payment and deposit transactions, some accounts pay interest on your checking balance. This feature provides a convenient way to put your day-to-day funds to work for you. Some institutions may require you to maintain a certain balance to receive interest-earning account benefits.

· Automatic Savings. Some financial institutions may offer an option to automatically round up your purchases to the nearest dollar and deposit the difference into savings for you. First Commerce’s EvenUp Savings Program rounds up debit card purchases to the next dollar amount and then deposits the difference into a higher-rate savings account.

· Certificates of Deposit (CDs). A CD can pay a higher return when you commit to saving for a fixed period of time. CDs do require an initial deposit that will stay in the account until it reaches its maturity date, typically anywhere between six months to 4 years. CDs often pay higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org/CD for CD rates and promotions. SPECIAL CD PROMOTION : For a limited time, First Commerce is offering 2.15% APY2,3 on a 13-month CD for new members. Current First Commerce members receive a higher rate of 2.25% APY*. Click for details.

· Money Market Account. A Money Market Account (MMA) offers more flexibility than a CD and the interest earned can fluctuate based on current market rates. While an MMA account may require a higher minimum deposit, it offers more flexibility to access funds while still earning higher interest than a traditional savings account.

Everyone’s financial journey and situation is unique. If you are interested in learning more about options for building your savings, find out what First Commerce can do for you at FirstCommerceCU.org.

For more helpful financial tips, visit the First Commerce Money Minute web page and watch segments that aired previously on WCTV.

*Current members (established membership before 8-14-22) will receive the member rate and may open two CDs. 2 New members may open one CD during the promotional period. Annual percentage yield (APY) assumes principal and dividends remain on deposit for the 13-month term of the certificate (CD). APY is accurate as of 8-14-22. Minimum balance to open and earn dividends is $1,000. Early withdrawal penalties apply. Fees could reduce earnings. Offer good for initial term only and will renew as a standard 12-month CD. No monies accepted from brokers or financial institutions. FCCU reserves the right to end promotion at any time. Membership eligibility required. Insured by NCUA.