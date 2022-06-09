Building Savings Beyond Traditional Savings Accounts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce, visit www.FirstCommerceCU.org.

While winning the lottery is a dream many people may share, the reality is that accumulating savings doesn’t happen overnight. Creating a financial savings cushion takes time, commitment and planning.

As your savings grow over time, you may want to consider putting funds into different types of savings accounts based on your financial goals. Here are a few types of accounts and features that may be beneficial beyond a traditional savings account.

· Interest-Earning Checking. While most checking accounts are considered only for spending, some accounts pay interest on your checking balance. This feature provides an easy way to put your day-to-day funds to work for you. Some institutions may require you to maintain a certain balance to receive interest-earning account benefits.

· Automatic Savings. Ask your financial institution if they offer an option to automatically round up your purchases and deposit the difference into savings for you. First Commerce’s EvenUp Savings Program rounds up debit card purchases to the next dollar amount and deposits the difference into a higher-rate savings account.

· Certificates of Deposit. A certificate of deposit (CD) is a savings account that pays higher returns when you commit to saving for a fixed period of time. A CD requires an initial deposit that will stay in the account until it reaches its maturity date, typically anywhere between six months to 4 years. CDs often pay higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org for CD rates and promotions.

· Money Market Account. A Money Market Account (MMA) offers more flexibility than a CD and the interest earned can fluctuate based on current market rates. While an MMA account may require a higher minimum deposit, it offers more flexibility to access funds while still earning higher interest than a traditional savings account.

Everyone’s financial journey and situation is unique. If you are interested in learning more about options for building your savings, find out what First Commerce can do for you at FirstCommerceCU.org.

For more helpful financial tips, visit the First Commerce Money Minute web page and watch segments that aired previously on WCTV.

That’s The Power of You!

*Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.