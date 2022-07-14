5 Tips to Help You Buy a Home

Sponsored - Purchasing a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you will make. At First Commerce, we’re committed to helping you navigate the mortgage loan process so you can enjoy your home buying experience with confidence. Whether you’ve purchased a home before, this is your first time, or you are refinancing your current mortgage, we’ll be with you every step of the way.

Consider these five tips as you explore options for homeownership.

1. Determine Your Budget. Take the time to calculate your monthly expenses compared to your monthly income. Only you know what your expenses per month truly are. After necessary expenses, what can you afford to spend on a monthly mortgage? Even if you qualify for a larger loan amount, remember, you don’t have to spend the maximum. The goal is to find a home that’s right for you with a payment that fits your budget and lifestyle.

2. Get Preapproved. If this is your first home, it can be tempting to jump right into hunting for the perfect house. Getting approval for a specific loan amount can expedite the homebuying process and lets your realtor know you’re serious about homeownership. If you’ve heard of a prequalification, it’s important to know how it differs from preapproval.

Prequalification letter : A prequalification is an estimate of the loan amount for which you may qualify. It’s based on an informal evaluation of your income and other information.

Preapproval letter : A mortgage preapproval is a document from a lender that tells you exactly the loan amount for which you qualify. It’s based on your financial information, such as W-2s, bank statements and your credit score.

Did You Know: First Commerce allows you to apply online when it’s convenient for you. From there, our local mortgage team will review your information and follow up with financing options to meet your needs. Apply Now.

3. Start Saving Early. Here are the main costs to consider when saving for a home:

Down Payment: Your down payment requirement will depend on the type of mortgage you choose and the lender. Even a small down payment can be challenging to save. For example, a 3% down payment on a $300,000 home is $9,000. Try different scenarios using a , determine a goal and start putting aside savings. Your down payment requirement will depend on the type of mortgage you choose and the lender. Even a small down payment can be challenging to save. For example, a 3% down payment on a $300,000 home is $9,000. Try different scenarios using a down payment calculator determine a goal and start putting aside savings.

Closing Costs: When finalizing your mortgage loan, there are fees and expenses you will typically pay. Examples include origination fees, appraisal fees, title insurance, taxes and recording fees. Closing costs can range from 2-5 percent of the loan amount.

Move-in Expenses: You’ll likely need additional money after the purchase to set up your new home. Try to put some money aside for immediate You’ll likely need additional money after the purchase to set up your new home. Try to put some money aside for immediate home repairs , upgrades, furnishings, and supplies.

4. Build or Maintain Good Credit. Your credit score is a key factor used to determine your qualification for a mortgage loan, as well as the interest rate lenders may offer. Taking additional steps to strengthen your credit such as paying bills on time, keeping debt low, and leaving current credit cards open, can help you qualify for the home of your dreams. To learn more about your credit score, consider requesting your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus or take advantage of First Commerce’s free Credit Score service available to members enrolled in digital banking.

5. Don’t Try to Time the Market. Do not obsess with trying to determine when the best time is to buy. It’s nearly impossible to anticipate the housing market. The ideal time to buy depends on a variety of factors unique to your situation.

For other helpful tools and resources, including a mortgage calculator, financing options, completing your loan application, and more, visit our web site at Mortgage.FirstCommerceCU.org.

*All mortgages are subject to our standard underwriting criteria, LTV limitations, lien position, property use and location – ask your Lender for details. Rates are subject to change. Terms and conditions are subject to change without notice. Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity lender. NMLS# 774895.