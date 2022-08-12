Tips for Securing Your Online Accounts

Sponsored - Scam attempts and targeted phishing attacks continue to rise globally. In fact, according to Security Magazine, an internet attack takes place every 39 seconds on average. Cyber criminals are getting bolder in their use of emails, texts, direct calls, and even fake “look-a-like” websites and fraudulent social media posts to lure victims into sharing personal information in an attempt to gain access to their online account identity.

It is more important than ever to know how to protect yourself and your personal information. Here are a few tips to help keep your online accounts secure.

Scrutinize Links, Attachments and Suspicious Social Media Posts. Avoid clicking on links and attachments from unsolicited emails or texts. Carefully review the email address, phone number, or website the message is coming from—even if the sender seems familiar. Never open links or attachments in emails you do not trust, and avoid engaging with social media posts or invitations that ask you to share your personal information.

Use Complex Passwords. Strong passwords are critical to protect your electronic devices and online accounts from unauthorized access. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters, or even a passphrase. For extra security, try replacing letters with a symbol such as: “$” instead of “s” or “!” in place of “I.”

Set up Multi-factor Authentication . Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) is an authentication method that requires the user to provide at least two levels of verification before you can access an account. This helps decrease the likelihood of an unwanted cyber attack.

Never Give Your Online Login Information to Anyone. It’s important to develop a healthy sense of skepticism whenever you receive messages asking for your personal information. You should never share your account passwords, PIN, one-time passcodes, Social Security Number, or credit and debit card numbers. As a reminder, First Commerce will never contact you and ask you to provide your personal information.

If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud and are concerned your financial information may have been compromised, contact your financial institution right away for guidance.

