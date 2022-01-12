Are You Giving Away Your Greatest Asset?

Sponsored - Your strongest financial asset is your income. When used wisely, it’s a primary tool to increase your net worth. It’s also a significant catalyst for increased expenses. How so? More income can easily translate to more spending.

So the real goal is learning how to keep more of your money, regardless of your income. You can immediately gain more control over what you keep by giving less to creditors.

“If you’re not in a position to be debt-free, look for ways to reduce how you’re financing your debt now through refinancing at lower rates where you can,” says Donna Powell, VP of Branch Operations for First Florida Credit Union.

The more you save now, the faster you build toward your financial freedom.

