Avoid Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Borrowers

As federal student loan repayment is set to continue later this year, there has never been a more important time to be vigilant against scammers. If you're preparing to pay back your federal student loans, remember that repayment assistance or similar services should never cost money. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Protect your information by being aware of who is contacting you and why. Your loan servicer should always be your first point of contact when discussing options like loan consolidation or changing repayment options. Be skeptical of people calling and claiming they can facilitate a fast track to loan forgiveness, especially if they are asking for money or bank information upfront.

