Find More Money in Your Finances Fast

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit www.firstflorida.org.

There’s no such thing as getting rich quickly, but a spend-free challenge is a perfect way to find money fast. Commit to no spending on unnecessary items to save more, analyze your spending habits, and make your next big purchase.

Pledge only to buy necessities for one week, two weeks, one month, or more

Let your friends know you’re on a spend-free challenge so they don’t lead you astray

Find new free ways to spend your time

At the end of the challenge, you should have a clear picture of what tempts you to spend money, a better understanding of your finances, and have more money in your bank account in return.