How to Adjust Your Finances for Inflation

Sponsored - Money seems to be disappearing faster than usual, thanks to inflation. We’re seeing the most significant increase in consumer prices in 40 years, but with just a few tweaks to your current routine, you can balance some of the financial burdens on your wallet.

Create a Budget. Map out your income vs. expenses. Include all recurring expenses, even monthly pet costs. You’ll have a picture of where your money is going. Make a Grocery Plan. Although prices are high, you still have the most control over your grocery budget. Pare back costs each trip by planning your meals, shopping in bulk, batch cooking, and freezing leftovers. Suspend Your Subscriptions. According to the Washington Post, it’s common for Americans to have up to 10 subscription services. Removing just one or two subscriptions could quickly make up for the difference in your transportation or electricity costs each month.

