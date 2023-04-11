How to Boost Saving for Summer Travel

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org/home

Are you vacationing this summer? Now is the time to start your travel savings. If you’re a good saver, begin automating your funds by establishing recurring transfers every payday into a secondary savings, money market, or high-yield savings account labeled “Vacation Fund.”

If you need help saving, start with a 7-day no-spend challenge, only buying the essentials like groceries, gas, and utilities, and refrain from non-essentials like eating out or shopping on Amazon. Then, transfer the money you saved by not spending to a dedicated savings account. If you completed your first challenge, keep going. You’ll be surprised at how quickly you can save for an upcoming vacation when you control your everyday spending.