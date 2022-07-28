How to Make Smart Money Moves With Your Home’s Equity

Sponsored - The soaring housing market is giving some homeowners a chance to turn their home’s equity into an opportunity to pay for large expenses or consolidate high-interest debt. Recent home equity growth has come just in time when interest rates are increasing, and inflation is spiking, making it a valuable tool to keep expenses within budget.

Financial institutions offer home equity products such as a Home Equity Line of Credit or Second Mortgage to help homeowners tap into their home’s value by loaning money against the home’s equity. It typically offers a lower interest rate than unsecured loans such as personal loans or credit cards.