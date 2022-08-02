How to Stress Less in an Uncertain Economy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org/home.

What can you do to find peace of mind when inflation is tightening your budget, your hard-earned retirement savings is taking a hit, and the future feels uncertain? While analysts work to figure out if we’re heading for a recession, you can reduce your stress by focusing on these tried and true practices:

1. Don’t focus on what’s happening outside of your control. Instead, relieve financial stress by simplifying your budget with a quick evaluation of your spending, savings, and investments. Experts recommend saving and investing 15% of your gross income and staying the course.

2. Say no to negativity. Try reducing your screen time and using it to align with other activities that bring you joy.

3. Invest in your skills. Gain more confidence in your marketability by polishing your skills or adding new skills to your resume.