Keep Social Media Scams Away From Your Wallet

Sponsored - According to the Federal Trade Commission, more than one in four people who reported losing money to fraud in 2021 said it started on social media. Of the top offenders, online shopping comprised 45% of money lost to social media scams.

Financial institutions often receive the first calls to deactivate accounts when outside fraudulent activity occurs. “No one is immune to the devious attacks by social media scammers,” says Daniel, Information Security Director for First Florida Credit Union. “But you can protect yourself by making purchases directly through a company’s website instead of an ad link and by researching a company and its reputation before you buy.”

