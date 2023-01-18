New Year, New Financial Habits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org.

Inflation may be cooling off for now, but prices remain high. So as we begin the New Year, it’s a great time to examine personal finances and set new spending rules. Here are five easy ways to make small changes with significant impacts: