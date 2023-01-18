New Year, New Financial Habits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org.
Inflation may be cooling off for now, but prices remain high. So as we begin the New Year, it’s a great time to examine personal finances and set new spending rules. Here are five easy ways to make small changes with significant impacts:
- Prioritize Saving. Set up automated transfers from your checking to your savings account every payday. Stay consistent, and don’t stop or decrease the amount if possible.
- Track Spending. Have a detailed account of every dollar you spend for one to two months. This is the most precise way to see the impact of your spending on your bottom line.
- Pay Bills in Full. Personal finances call for personal accountability. When you pay your bill in full, you’re resolving only to spend what you can pay in cash each month.
- Start Retirement Savings Now. Contributing even a small amount consistently over 30 years can significantly impact your retirement savings through compound interest.
- Focus on “should” vs. “can.” When making a purchase, ask, “Should I buy this?” instead of “Can I buy this?” In other words, you can buy it, but should you? Will it support or slow down your savings goals?