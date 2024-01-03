Recalibrating Your Finances for the New Year

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org.

A new year presents the chance to get a fresh look at your finances. Here are some helpful strategies to get on the right track:

Check on your savings. Revise your budget to rebuild your emergency fund or prioritize being more proactive when paying yourself first. Recalibrate your budget. Review your income and expenses over the past few months and see if you can identify patterns in your spending. These evaluations can help decide where your money could be put to better use. See a financial advisor. Speaking with a qualified financial professional will empower you to take control of your finances. You can discuss debt consolidation, retirement savings, and other money topics.

Your financial institution might also help you find resources to start 2024 with a fresh outlook.