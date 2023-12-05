Teachable Moments for Kids During the Holidays

Sponsored - Everyone has big expectations as the holidays approach, especially children. If you have little ones celebrating with you, this time of year is perfect for teaching them how to celebrate within a budget and to practice the joy of giving.

For example, use a “wish list” as a way to talk about budgeting. It’s a great opportunity to discuss spending limits, wants versus needs, and how to prioritize.

Emphasize the importance of giving the gift of one’s time. Moments spent together can create memories that will resonate for a lifetime.