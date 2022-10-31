5 Tips for Sticking to Your Holiday Budget

Sponsored - Sticking to your holiday budget doesn’t have to be hard. It’s all about planning. Here are five quick tips for holiday shopping this year.

Make a List. Include holiday food, decorations, and gift costs. Then, prioritize your list. This will help you trim your expenses.

Only Spend Cash. It’s easy to overspend on a credit card. Make purchases using cash or a debit card, and you’ll be more likely to stay on budget.

Compare Prices and Find Deals. Start comparison shopping before the holidays begin to know if you’re getting a good deal on Black Friday. Save receipts to return items if you find a better discount elsewhere.

Be Strategic. It’s okay to keep your gift-giving list short. If your budget is tight, get creative with meaningful homemade gifts or mail creative greeting cards.