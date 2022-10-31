5 Tips for Sticking to Your Holiday Budget

Sponsored - Sticking to your holiday budget doesn’t have to be hard. It’s all about planning. Here are five quick tips for holiday shopping this year.

  1. Make a List. Include holiday food, decorations, and gift costs. Then, prioritize your list. This will help you trim your expenses.  
  2. Only Spend Cash. It’s easy to overspend on a credit card. Make purchases using cash or a debit card, and you’ll be more likely to stay on budget.
  3. Compare Prices and Find Deals. Start comparison shopping before the holidays begin to know if you’re getting a good deal on Black Friday. Save receipts to return items if you find a better discount elsewhere.
  4. Be Strategic. It’s okay to keep your gift-giving list short. If your budget is tight, get creative with meaningful homemade gifts or mail creative greeting cards.
  5. Set Expectations. Tell your family and friends about your holiday budget. Consider having a holiday potluck instead of gift-giving or a night together baking holiday treats.

