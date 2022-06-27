3 Ways to Decrease Your Grocery Budget Fast

Sponsored - Food prices are up by five percent and trending higher. But, you can still control how much you spend at the grocery store in an inflated market. Knock your grocery bill down on your next trip with three practical tips:

1. Plan ahead with a shopping list that includes an estimated cost of each item, so you know how much you’ll spend before you get to the register.

2. Cook meals with inexpensive ingredients in large quantities and freeze portions to reheat later.

3. Leave impulse buyers at home to stay focused on your list and what goes into the shopping cart.

