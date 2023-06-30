3 Ways to Decrease Your Grocery Budget

Sponsored - It’s no secret that the cost of food has increased. Take your dollar further at the supermarket by rethinking how you spend. Here are a few quick tips:

1. Use sales strategically. Make sale items a central part of your meal planning for a given week. They might make good substitutions for your usual items that may be marked up.

2. Don’t dismiss produce. Swap fresh items for canned or frozen goods where able—they have a longer shelf life, which lowers the risk of letting food (and money) go to waste.

3. Try the off-brand items. Buying generic can shave dollars off your grocery bill. Value-labeled versions of branded items often have similar nutritional value, quality, and appearance.