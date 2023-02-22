3 Ways to Get Ahead with Your Tax Refund

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org/home.

Tax season is an exciting time when you expect to receive a refund. However, it’s also a once-a-year opportunity to use your refund to get ahead financially. Here are some great ways to put your refund to good use:

1. Start or add to an emergency fund. Use a general savings account or open a high-yield savings account to help your money grow while being federally insured and easily accessible through withdrawals or electronic transfers.

2. Eliminate high-interest debt. Paying off debt with your refund is one of the best investments you can make. Imagine spending your refund on an item you’ll rarely use while continuing to battle mounting debt, or you can use your refund to become debt-free and have more money available to you every payday instead of once a year.

3. Contribute to an IRA. Even if you have a retirement plan at work, an IRA can be a great way to accelerate your retirement savings and give you more control over your funds. You want to contribute early and often, so adding your annual tax refund to increase your savings is a great way to get ahead effortlessly.