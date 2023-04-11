Why You Should Check Your Credit Card Interest Rate ASAP

Why You Should Check Your Credit Card Interest Rate ASAP

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Florida Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Florida Credit Union, visit https://www.firstflorida.org/home.

Most credit card companies base their Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) on the Federal Reserve’s actions. Right now, the average credit card APR is over 19%. Eeek! Open your statement today to review your APR and know how much it’s costing you.

If you can’t pay it off ASAP, a balance transfer could help you get a lower interest rate.

Pro tip: check with your local credit union first since they commonly offer lower rates than other financial institutions.