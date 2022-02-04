Need a fresh idea for Valentine’s Day? Come See the Pilobolus—BIG FIVE-OH!

Need a fresh idea for Valentine’s Day? Need a fresh idea for Valentine’s Day? Come See the Pilobolus—BIG FIVE-OH!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Florida State University Performing Arts Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Florida State University Performing Arts Center, visit https://tickets.openingnights.fsu.edu/Online/default.asp.

Opening Nights at Florida State University proudly presents the highly acclaimed dance company—Pilobolus—BIG FIVE-OH! on February 14 at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. This will be an evening your sweetheart will remember!

Named after a barnyard fungus that propels its spores with extraordinary speed, accuracy and strength, Pilobolus, which secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s, is still wowing audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen.

To celebrate 50 amazing years, the BIG FIVE-OH! tour brings audiences a mix of pieces ranging from the vintage and visionary to the fresh and electrifying. And in the paradoxical Pilobolus tradition of breaking with tradition, the tour presents works dynamically reimagined for a never-before-seen Pilobolus experience.

As fresh and vibrant as ever, Pilobolus – that feisty arts organism – puts the “Oh!” in BIG FIVE-OH! and continues to morph its way thrillingly into audiences’ hearts and minds. The celebration includes signature works from vintage classics to their trend setting innovative work in shadow such as:

The high voltage Megawatt (2004), made in the last decade of founder and choreographer Jonathan Wolken’s life, exemplifies his later work. BIG FIVE-OH! dedicates this Megawatt to his memory and his everlasting contribution to Pilobolus and dance theater.

Pilobolus premiered Shizen on Broadway in 1978. Arlene Croce praised it as the moment Pilobolus moved from “prose to poetry.” The word translates from Japanese as nature. This classic work is a moving meditation on the human form, nearly naked, accompanied by Master Riley Lee’s solo Shakuhachi.

The Solo from the Empty Suitor (1980) is Michael Tracy’s comedic choreographic masterpiece portraying the humor of Pilobolus. A classic boy meets girl opening with a twist, our Suitor, clowning in the traditions of Buster Keaton and Jackie Chan, must balance on five long cylinders without touching the ground. Our hapless hero must navigate this unpredictable interaction with balance and quick thinking. Suitor is never the same twice.

Behind the Shadows: Debuting its innovation of physical shadow theater at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007, Pilobolus offers a shadow performance unlike what you have seen before. Dancers spin, swivel and turn a screen revealing both the amazing composite shadow figures as well as the technique to create them.

Day 2 (1980) is the epitome of Pilobolus culture. Choreographed by Moses Pendleton, this full company piece includes athletic feats and mind-bending partnering expressing joy, darkness, and the exuberant elemental energy of bodies moving together. This audience favorite is an invitation to participate in an ecstatic ritual which ends with a joyous surprise finale.

Pilobolus is more than a dance company. This creative and ingenuous group has collaborated with clients such as Avon, UTC, Wharton Business School, Google, the US Olympic committee, the NFL Network, Pfizer and many others as well as has been featured on Sesame Street, Oprah, 60 Minutes and Late Night with Conan O’ Brien. Oh, and Pilobolus holds the 2011 Guinness World Record for fitting the most people into a Mini Cooper (26).

Opening Nights will present Pilobolus—BIG FIVE-OH! on Monday, February 14 at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 and $60.

To thank the community for its unwavering support through the past two years, Opening Nights is offering $10 of each ticket with the promo code: ThanksPatrons.

Buy your tickets at OpeningNights.FSU.edu or call the Ticket Office at 850.644.7670.