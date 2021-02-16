The Golden Era of Rock and Roll is Re-Ignited with Ricky Nelson Remembered!

Sponsored - Enjoy the musical legacy of America’s first teen idol

Ricky Nelson’s twin sons, Matthew and Gunnar, pay homage to their rock-and-roll pioneer father in a multimedia tribute concert on February 23 at The Moon! Tickets for Ricky Nelson Remembered starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson start at $45.

Ricky Nelson’s legacy comes to life through his talented sons, who revive his classic hits and share his numerous musical contributions. The evening features all of Ricky’s top hits, including “Hello Mary Lou,” “Travelin’ Man” and “Garden Party,” performed trio style to emulate the way Ricky played.

Largely credited as one of the most influential rock artists of the ’50s and ’60s, the performance celebrates the life of America’s original “Teen Idol” with never-before-seen video footage. Clips with rock and pop icons like Paul McCartney and John Fogerty, performance videos and vintage home movies of Ricky and family capture the magic of Ricky’s life and music. Ricky’s sons provide an exclusive and captivating history of their father while playing the familiar hits we know and love for a wonderful evening of music and storytelling.

Matthew and Gunnar come from a line of successful musicians. The Guinness Book of World Records recognizes the Nelsons as the only family to have number one hit songs by three generations, starting with their grandfather, Ozzy, who was a bandleader in the 1930s. The twins have earned a place in music history with their own Billboard hits, MTV music videos and millions of albums sold. They will play some of their own hits yet, on this night, their talents are directed toward highlighting their father’s legacy.

The duo’s quick wisecracks will make for an entertaining evening full of laughs. Don’t miss this journey through music history honoring one of America’s most celebrated and talented musicians, Ricky Nelson.

This trip down music memory lane includes health and safety protocols implemented to create a space where the arts can be enjoyed safely. These include mandatory face masks, staggered entry times, limited capacity and socially distanced seating. For a full list of health and safety protocols, click here.

This is your opportunity to relive the magic and history of Ricky Nelson’s music through the lens of Matthew and Gunnar Nelson at The Moon on Tuesday, February 23 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $60 and $45. Get tickets at OpeningNights.fsu.edu.