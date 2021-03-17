Spring Means More Great Opening Nights Events!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Opening Nights and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Opening Nights, visit https://openingnights.fsu.edu/tickets/order/

(Bruce W. Palmer)

As the sun shines and weather warms up so, too, do the Opening Nights performances! The next couple of weeks will offer an array of events including a folk-pop band, Celtic violinist and a Muralist.

internationally acclaimed muralist Michael Rosato will give a keynote address to kick off the Chain of Parks Art Festival on Thursday, April 15.

Streetlight Cadence

Saturday, March 27

The Moon (face masks and social distancing required)

Fans of Mumford and Sons and The Lumineers will also enjoy Streetlight Cadence! The spirited ensemble features an electrifying show with banjo, violin, cello and rich vocals. This fun, alternative folk group is known best for their endless energy, positive attitude, unique instrumentation, and distinctive arrangements.

Their unique blend of acoustic warmth and pop sensibility make for music that is enjoyed by folk and pop music lovers alike. The lively and energetic band connects with audiences so that soon all are on their feet dancing and having fun. In addition, Streetlight Cadence’s storytelling songwriting-style is appropriate for all ages.

This is a fun show not to be missed.

Tickets start at $25 with $10 tickets available for elementary through college students.

Máiréad Nesbitt Ensemble

Thursday, April 1

The Moon (face masks and social distancing required)

Prepare to be transported to Ireland for an unbelievable evening of Celtic music with the Máiréad Nesbitt Ensemble. Known best for her work with the hugely popular and adored all-female Irish singing group, Celtic Woman, Máiréad’s stunning violin skills have made her one of the most well-known Celtic violinists performing today.

She will be joined on stage by soprano Ryann Murray and percussionist/keyboardist Neil Grover who performed with the Boston Symphony & Boston Pops for over 40 years. Together they will perform Irish and Celtic music with classical themes and melodies.

Máiréad’s charming personality and vivacious playing shine through each performance as she embodies the spirit of Ireland.

Tickets are $60 with $10 tickets available for elementary through college students.

Michael Rosato

Thursday, April 15

The Moon (face masks and social distancing required)

Artist, muralist and FSU alumni Michael Rosato will kick off the 2021 Chain of Parks Art Festival with a keynote address available both virtually and in person.

Michael will discuss the transformative power of public arts and how murals and the arts are an incredibly powerful tool for storytelling. He will share from personal experience how art can transform communities and individuals, including his internationally acclaimed mural, “Take My Hand.”

Tickets are $25 and include a Q&A moderated by Director of the Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts Preston McLane.

