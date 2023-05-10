Leon County Recognizes Florida Emancipation Day With Library Lecture Series

Musicians in the St. Augustine Emancipation Day parade, ca. 1922. Photo by Richard Twine. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory. (State Archives of Florida | State Archives of Florida)

On Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m., Leon County Government is commemorating Florida Emancipation Day with an engaging and interactive Library Lecture Series at the downtown Leon County Main Library. The event, “Emancipation Day: Where Do We Go From Here?,” will feature a lively panel discussion exploring the history of Florida Emancipation Day celebrations and how Leon County residents can commemorate this important day.

Emancipation was declared in Tallahassee-Leon County on May 20, 1865, over two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Local newspapers reported in the following years that the community celebrated the anniversary with the music of drums and fife as freedmen marched through the streets waving American flags.

Emancipation Day celebration at Horseshoe Plantation in Leon County, ca. 1930. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory.

These celebrations continue in Leon County and communities across the state every year on May 20 with parades, speeches, reenactments, and other activities. In 2020, Leon County became the first in Florida to officially recognize the day as a holiday.

Henry White playing guitar during an Emancipation Day celebration. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory. (State Archives of Florida | State Archives of Florida)

The panel will consider these historical Florida Emancipation Day festivities and how the community can preserve and build upon their legacy for future generations.

Moderating this program is Althemese Barnes, founder and former executive director of the John G. Riley Center & Museum. The panel will include Dr. Andrea Oliver, history professor at Tallahassee Community College, and local historians Gloria Jefferson Anderson and Hunter Hill.

In addition to the Library Lecture Series, the Leon County Public Library has multiple ways for citizens to learn more about our community’s long and storied history using their library card. The LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System provides access to a robust collection of books, electronic books, graphic novels, and streaming films for all ages detailing the history and experiences of Black men and women throughout Florida’s history. Citizens can also research their family history through Ancestry Library, which is available to all citizens at no cost from inside any of the County’s seven branch libraries. To sign up for a library card, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/LibraryCard.

Citizens can also learn about our community’s history through archival photographs and historical maps using the History in Your Hands online mapping resource maintained by Tallahassee-Leon Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

See all the Leon County Public Library has to offer at LeonCountyLibrary.org.

Join Leon County Government for “Emancipation Day: Where Do We Go From Here?” on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the downtown Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue. To learn more about the Library Lecture Series, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/GetEngaged.