County’s Library Lecture Series Explores History of Recipes

Author and food commentator Amy Rogers will discuss the importance of preserving recipes during the Leon County Library Lecture Series.

Just in time for the holidays, Leon County Government is hosting its next installment of the award-winning Library Lecture Series “Preserving Your Food Stories: How to Write a Recipe” on Thursday, November 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the downtown Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue.

The lecture will dive into the history of recipe writing and explore how recipes can bridge generations with guest speaker Amy Rogers. Holiday food traditions like grandma’s green bean casserole or Aunt Ruth’s bright pink cherry fluff dessert help preserve multigenerational food legacies and create connections between cultures and age groups.

To help citizens preserve their personal or family recipes, Rogers will also lead a recipe writing workshop where attendees will develop skills to organize and standardize recipes so they can be passed on to future generations.

Rogers was a food and culture commentator for NPR station WFAE in Charlotte, North Carolina, for 10 years. She founded Novello Festival Press in 2000, which was the only library-sponsored literary publisher in the nation at the time. She is also the author of two books featuring food stories and recipes and serves as a contributor for the Food Network.

After the workshop, the community is invited to share their beloved family recipes with the Leon County Public Library for display in an online collection. A selection of recipes will be published in a souvenir recipe booklet in celebration of the Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial in 2024.

In addition to this Library Lecture, the Leon County Public Library offers resources and programs throughout the year to help residents learn about nutrition and how to eat healthy, well-balanced diets while also addressing food insecurity in our community. Cookbooks, food magazines, and other resources found in the online catalog offer tips to master the kitchen with exciting recipes for all occasions.

During the school year, kids and teens 18 and under can enjoy free healthy after school snacks Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. at the Leon County Main Library. When school is out during the summer months, Leon County offers Summer BreakSpot in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend at library locations to provide kids and teens meals and snacks when they might otherwise go hungry. Additionally, in the spring and fall, residents can receive seeds through the Seed Library Program, which promotes fruit, vegetable, and herb seed planting in Leon County and encourages residents to grow their own nutritious food. See all the Leon County Public Library has to offer and register for a free library card at LeonCountyLibrary.org.

