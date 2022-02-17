Explore Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” during NEA Big Read at the Leon County Public Library

Sponsored - “Everybody knew what she was called, but nobody anywhere knew her name.”

Toni Morrison’s 1987 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Beloved” gives an intimate look at the physical and psychological effects of slavery as experienced by Sethe, a woman who escaped from the bonds of slavery and fled to Cincinnati, Ohio. Set in 1873, the novel tells Sethe’s story through a series of flashbacks and details the haunting effects of slavery on those who experienced it and the generations that came after, including Sethe’s lover Paul D and her 18-year-old daughter Denver. When the mysterious title character appears one day, the harrowing details about Sethe’s past are revealed. Exploring themes of family relationships, memory, the destructive legacy of slavery, and heroism, the novel continues to resonate with readers today.

The LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System selected “Beloved” for this year’s NEA Big Read to explore these themes and to provide insight into the history and culture of our community, state, and nation. Funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our neighbors, and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience.

Throughout February and March, the Leon County Public Library is hosting lectures, genealogy workshops, book clubs, storytimes, and other events for all ages that inspire meaningful conversations about the novel and encourage community members to connect to their pasts and the history of our nation.

Citizens celebrate the start of Leon County Government’s NEA Big Read during a kickoff event on February 5.

Citizens can join in on the conversation at these upcoming NEA Big Read events and pick up a free copy of “Beloved” at any Library location while supplies last.

On Thursday, February 17 at 7 p.m. at the downtown Main Library, Dr. Maria Ryan from Florida State University will discuss the role of music in the lives of enslaved people in the U.S. during the 19th century and how music was a strategy of survival for Africans and their descendants in America both before and after abolition.

Experienced genealogist Dr. Juanita Gaston will show attendees how to trace their enslaved African American ancestors using record collections available on Ancestry.com on Saturday, February 19 at 1 p.m. at the Dr. B.L Perry, Jr. Branch Library.

Learn more about author Toni Morrison during the next Library Lecture Series on Monday, February 21 at 6 p.m. at the downtown Main Library and via Zoom. Dr. Kendra Mitchell from Florida A&M University will lead an interactive and interpretive discussion about the life and works of Toni Morrison. The lecture will consider Toni Morrison’s journey as an author for her community and her activism as an editor and publisher of Black writers.

The downtown Main Library is hosting a screening of the award-winning 2019 documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” which examines Toni Morrison’s life, work, and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career on Thursday, February 24 at 6 p.m.

In partnership with the Florida Division of Library and Information Services, Johnathan Grandage will discuss “Beloved” and its connections to the lived experiences of Black Floridians before and after emancipation on Monday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at the R.A. Gray Building and via Zoom. Original archival records illustrating these connections will be on display during the talk.

Dr. Kendra Mitchell reads from Toni Morrison’s “Playing in the Dark: Whiteness and the Literary Imagination” during the NEA Big Read kickoff event on February 5

Incorporating themes of violence, community, and memory found in “Beloved,” Dr. Darius Young will chronicle the long history of racial violence in America and how it has survived in the collective memory of the nation on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center and Museum.

On Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at the downtown Main Library, Dougla-Khan Stancil from the FAMU Office of Counseling Services seeks to delicately engage participants in dialogue geared towards better understanding the symptoms of trauma, how they can impair us, and most importantly, begin to defuse their impact on our lives.

For more information and a complete list of NEA Big Read events, visit LeonCounyFL.gov/BigRead.