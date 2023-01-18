Leon County Library Lecture Focuses on Importance of Literacy and Utilizing Diverse Books

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leon County Library and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leon County Library, visit https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov

Reading diverse books with children helps them build connections with the world around them as they see their experiences and the experiences of others reflected on the pages. Children begin developing literacy skills at birth, and these skills are the foundation of learning and discovery that children will carry with them throughout their lives. To help the community develop and maintain these essential skills, the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System offers numerous events and resources to make reading fun and exciting for residents of all ages.

One such event will take place on Saturday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m., when Leon County Government hosts its first Library Lecture Series of the year at the downtown Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue. Titled “Windows, Mirrors, and Sliding Glass Doors: Utilizing Diverse Books,” this family-friendly event will feature Dr. Lakeisha Johnson discussing the importance of reading diverse books to children and how books allow children to see reflections of themselves, their own experiences, and the world that others live in.

Dr. Johnson is a speech-language pathologist and an assistant professor in the School of Communication Science and Disorders at Florida State University. She is also the director of The Village, the community outreach and engagement division of the Florida Center for Reading Research. Inspired by her passion for language and literacy, Dr. Johnson founded Maya’s Book Nook to help caregivers and educators use diverse children’s literature to build strong language and literacy foundations.

After the program, attendees are invited to spend some time at the library participating in hands-on activities that support strong literacy foundations and exploring the many literacy resources available at the Main Library to help motivate readers of all ages and abilities. Attendees will also get a sneak peek of the Leon County Public Library’s Book Nook Bundle Kits, a new literacy resource in partnership with the Florida Center for Reading Research (FCCR) that patrons will soon be able to check out using their library card.

In addition to this Library Lecture Series, the Leon County Public Library offers a robust collection of physical books, Launchpad learning tablets, digital resources, and virtual and in-person story times for our youngest patrons at all seven library locations. Caregivers can continue to help their children build literacy skills at home with the library’s daily literacy calendar, which features fun activities and tips to keep youngsters engaged. Residents can also build literacy skills in the great outdoors at one of the County’s Wander and Wonder Story Trails. Located outside the Eastside Branch Library, the Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library, and the Woodville Branch Library, families can read a book together and explore nature while walking a scenic trail.

See all the literacy resources the Leon County Public Library has to offer at LeonCountyLibrary.org.

To learn more about the Library Lecture Series, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/GetEngaged.