Building Connections: Networking, Apprenticing, and Mentoring in the Workforce

Sponsored - Join Leon County Government for an engaging and interactive panel discussion about the value of building meaningful professional connections that have the power to take your career to the next level. Utilizing their own experiences as both mentors and mentees, a panel of local experts will discuss how networking, apprenticing, and mentoring can create effective and lasting professional relationships.

The panelists include Shelly Bell, director of Lively Technical College; Robert Blacklidge, executive director of Domi Station; Darryl Jones, deputy director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV) for Minority, Women and Small Business Enterprise (MWSBE) Programs; and Eduardo Gonzalez Loumiet, CEO of Ruvos and co-founder of Launch Tally. The program will be moderated by Wendy Plant, director of the InNOLEvation™ Center for Student Engagement and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Learning Community at Florida State University.

Local organizations and experts will also provide resources about career training, mentorship programs, and more.

https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov/Home/Engaging-Citizens-Partnering-With-Our-Community/Citizen-Engagement-Series