County Invites Community to Submit Recipes Ahead of Bicentennial Celebration

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leon County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leon County, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/Recipes.

The Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial will kick off in early 2024 with events and activities all year long.

In anticipation of the 2024 Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial, Leon County Government invites the community to share the recipes that bring us together by submitting personal and family recipes for a culinary collection now through Thursday, November 30, 2023. The collection will highlight Leon County’s rich local food traditions while embracing what makes the community unique.

Featuring a selection of recipes from all corners of the County, the collection will be displayed online and printed in a souvenir booklet documenting our community’s culinary history. The printed Bicentennial Community Cookbook will be made available at Leon County Public Library locations and County Bicentennial events beginning in February 2024.

Recipes from all food categories are welcome, including appetizers, main dishes, side dishes, desserts, and beverages. Submissions should be an original recipe or belong to a friend or family member who has given permission for it to be used in this project. Anyone needing assistance with their online application may call or visit any library location.

Food traditions are passed down through generations using recipes. State Archives of Florida/Holland. (State Archives of Florida | State Archives of Florida)

This initiative is part of the recent Leon County Library Lecture Series, “Preserving Your Food Stories: How to Write a Recipe,” which highlighted the history of recipe writing and how recipes can build understanding across generations and cultures.

Throughout the year, the Leon County Public Library offers resources and programs to help residents build their own recipe collections and food traditions with friends and family. Cookbooks, food magazines, and other resources found in the online catalog offer tips to master the kitchen with exciting recipes for all occasions.

Cookbooks available through the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System.

Kicking off in early 2024, the Tallahassee-Leon County Bicentennial celebrates 200 years of history, ambition, and innovation. Visit TallahasseeLeonCounty200.com for a calendar of Bicentennial events and to learn more about the significant milestones of Tallahassee-Leon County from 1824 to 2024.

Submit recipes for the Bicentennial Community Cookbook now through November 30, 2023, at LeonCountyLibrary.org/Recipes.