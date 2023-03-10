County’s Award-Winning Created Equal Program to Address Experience of Black Women in America

The 2022 Created Equal event will feature a panel discussion that the histories and current realities of Black women in America and the struggles they continue to face in the areas of health, economy, community, and education.

Despite Black women being the anchor for their families, networks, and community, they continue to be disregarded for economic opportunities, dismissed in health care, and deprioritized in society. Black women in America have historically faced an intersectional disadvantage due to both race and gender discrimination, and these challenges continue to persist today.

To address these challenges and others, Leon County Government partners with The Village Square each year to bring people together from across our community to have frank conversations on race. At the eighth annual Created Equal, the award-winning program will examine the histories and current realities of Black women in America and the struggles they continue to face in the areas of health, economy, community, and education. As part of the Club of Honest Citizens series, “Created Equal: Black Women and the Fight for Equality” will be held on Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. at The Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette Street.

”We must acknowledge the disparities that our neighbors experience before we grow as a community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Nick Maddox. “This is why Created Equal is so important. It’s extremely critical for us all to come together and have real, frank, and tough conversations about issues so that we can see different perspectives.”

From wealth and income gaps to implicit bias in medicine, racial disparities and gender discrimination still exist and impact Black women today. Throughout American history, Black women have been expected to serve and support others. Now, what should be done to support Black women? This year’s Created Equal program will address such questions and take an in-depth look at the reality of being a Black woman in America and the struggles they face in various areas of society that have been ongoing for centuries.

This event will feature neighborhood advocate Christic Henry, Bond Community Health Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Temple Robinson, Florida State University’s Dr. Tamara Bertrand Jones, and Florida A&M University’s Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, along with Nicole Everett of Conversations with Nicole moderating the program. The discussion will encourage residents to put themselves in someone else’s shoes and understand the experiences of Black women.

”By understanding the experiences of others, this year’s Created Equal will build on the success of previous programs and continue to encourage frank conversations on race and racial inequity,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long.

”Created Equal: Black Women and the Fight for Equality” will be a space for learning, sharing, and community-building. It will also provide an opportunity for community members to consider how we can all work together. The event will be an eye-opening and empowering experience for all who attend.

”It’s never been a better time to come together and connect with our neighbors of all races, genders and backgrounds to learn from others and share our own experiences,” said Leon Kung, Director of Operations for The Village Square. “Through Created Equal and other programs like it, community members can come together to engage in meaningful dialogue and share their thoughts.”Join this free event on Thursday, March 23, at The Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette St. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m., followed by the panel discussion and table conversations among attendees at 6 p.m.

Visit LeonCountyFL.gov/CreatedEqual to meet the esteemed panel and register for “Created Equal: Black Women and the Fight for Equality.”