County’s Award-Winning Created Equal Program To Address Voting Access and Security

To form a more perfect union, citizens visit their polling place every two years to cast their ballot. Voting is foundational to our democracy, but minorities have historically struggled for access to the ballot box. Even today, as midterm elections approach, larger political divides impact families, friends, neighbors and the community as a whole.

In 2020, Leon County and The Village Square's Created Equal event highlighted local civil rights history and the actions of the late Patricia Stephens Due, Rev. Henry Steele and countless others through an evening of stories and lived experiences told by those who led and actively participated in the Tallahassee-Leon County organized lunch counter sit-ins in protest of segregation that led to the nation's first jail-in. At the event, an important question was asked, "Are we sitting together now?

To address these divides, Leon County Government partners with The Village Square each year to bring people together from across our community to have frank conversations on race. As the seventh annual Created Equal, the award-winning program will address one of the most fundamental rights in our country: voting. As part of the Club of Honest Citizens series, “Created Equal: A Conversation about Race in Our Elections” will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. at The Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette Street.

“We cannot grow as a community if we only surround ourselves with people that think like us,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “So, it’s extremely critical and important for us all to have real, frank, and tough conversations about issues we don’t necessarily agree on, so that we can see different perspectives.”

In recent years, more than 400 voter security bills have been introduced in 48 states. While these laws intend to protect voting systems, experts state that measures such as strict voter ID laws, restricted registration and narrowed voting times disproportionately impact people of color, students, the elderly, and people with disabilities. From policies like Florida’s Senate Bill-90 that restricts mail-in voting access to gerrymandering communities of color to misinformation trends, issues of voter access and security still exist and impact us today.

Citizens will have an opportunity to discuss their ideas about voting access and security in roundtable conversations after the panel discussion.

“By encouraging civil discourse, this year’s Created Equal will build on the success of previous programs and continue to encourage frank conversations on race and racial equity,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “This program encourages attendees to consider whether we all have equal access to our right to vote.”

Having a secure and safe election is also important to a successful democracy. Right here in Leon County, Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, through a partnership with the State Supervisor of Elections, supports the #TrustedInfo2022 campaign. The voter education campaign provides trusted sources of election information to guide Florida voters with reliable information.

Since Leon County became the first county in Florida to officially recognize Florida Emancipation Day as a County holiday, last year’s Created Equal celebrated May 20, Florida Emancipation Day, virtually with a state-wide audience.

“An unintended consequence of our digital age is that we often don’t directly connect with our neighbors, especially the ones we don’t agree with,” said Christine White, Executive Director of The Village Square. “Through Created Equal, and other programs like it, community members can meet others with divergent opinions to talk, disagree, but keep talking.”

This year’s program will feature experts on elections, race and civil rights including Florida A & M University’s Dr. Keith Parker, University of Florida’s Dr. Sharon Austin and Florida State University’s Professor Michael Morley and will be facilitated by Tom Flanigan from WFSU Public Media. The discussion will encourage residents to advocate for voter engagement among family, friends, and within our community.

Visit LeonCountyFL.gov/CreatedEqual to meet the esteemed panel and register for “Created Equal: A Conversation about Race in Our Elections.”