Leon County Explores History of Hip-Hip Culture with Library Lecture Series

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leon County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leon County, visit https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov/.

“Hip-Hop is the voice of this generation. Even if you didn’t grow up in the Bronx in the ‘70s, hip-hop is there for you. It has become a powerful force. Hip-hop binds all of these people, all of these nationalities, all over the world together.” –DJ Kool Herc

Florida A&M University faculty member Maurice Johnson will discuss the impact of hip-hop culture during the Leon County Library Lecture Series.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Leon County Government is hosting the next installment of the award-winning Library Lectures Series, titled “Hip-Hop: A Reflection of Society.” The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at the downtown Leon County Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue.

Hip-hop music and culture emerged in the 1970s in New York City, bringing together stylistic elements like DJing, MCing, graffiti, and break dancing to create a unique art form. Developing among Black, Afro-Caribbean, and Latino youth living in the Bronx borough of New York City, hip-hop reflected the social, economic, and political realities of their lives.

What we now know as hip-hop was born on August 11, 1973. At a back-to-school party in the Bronx, 18-year-old Clive Campbell, who went by the stage name DJ Kool Herc, used his sound system and turntables to manipulate the beats and music for a crowded dance floor filled with friends, family, and neighbors. Herc was a hit with the crowd and his technique soon became the cornerstone of the hip-hop genre. In the years after, hip-hop came to dominate the entertainment and fashion of young people growing up in the 1980s and 1990s in the United States and around the world.

Three-year-old “Magic Wand” shows off his moves to the L.A. Breakers break dance troupe at Century City, Los Angeles, 1984. Photo from the Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection.

During the Library Lecture, educator Maurice Johnson will take attendees on a journey through the historical origins of hip-hop culture and explore the response of hip-hop to socioeconomic and political oppression. Attendees will gain a better understanding of the artistic expression of hip-hop music and how it can be used as an educational tool.

Johnson, a faculty member at Florida A&M University, often incorporates elements of hip-hop history and culture into his courses. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate at the FAMU College of Education.

In addition to the Library Lecture Series, the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System offers programs and resources for music lovers of all ages. Documentaries, graphic novels, audiobooks, and other resources found in the online catalog document the history of hip-hop culture in the United States. Citizens interested in learning how to play musical instruments can check out a keyboard, a drum pad, and more from the Library of Things. And those who enjoy playing and listening to music can come on out to the Community Music Jam at the Fort Braden Branch Library from 6-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. See all the Leon County Public Library has to offer at LeonCountyLibrary.org.

Leon County Public Library staff playing a tambourine from the Library of Things.

Join Leon County Government for “Hip-Hop: A Reflection of Society” on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at the downtown Main Library, 200 West Park Avenue. To learn more about the Library Lecture Series, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/GetEngaged.