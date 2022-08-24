Leon County Library Lecture Series to Focus on the Value of Building Professional Connections

Leon County Public Library staff assist a patron with a laptop.

Sponsored - On Tuesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m., Leon County Government is hosting the next installment of its Library Lectures Series titled “Building Connections: Networking, Apprenticing, and Mentoring in the Workforce.” The program, hosted at the downtown Main Library (200 West Park Avenue), will feature a panel of local experts in an engaging and interactive panel discussion about the value of building meaningful professional connections that have the power to take a career to the next level.

Building professional connections through networking, apprenticing, and mentoring can be a beneficial tool for those looking to gain new skills and grow as professionals. Leon County promotes career growth, workforce development, and job readiness through annual initiatives including the Leon Works Expo, Junior Apprenticeship Program, and Summer Youth Training Program, which connect local students to skilled career fields that require more than a high school diploma but less than a four-year degree. Programs like these demonstrate Leon County’s ongoing commitment to providing citizens with the skills necessary to compete in the growing and changing skilled job market.

MagLab staff give a demonstration during a tour of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory. (STEVEN SACCIO)

The upcoming Leon County Library Lecture Series builds upon the County’s continued efforts by bringing a panel of local experts to discuss their experiences as mentors and mentees, and how networking, apprenticing, and mentoring can create effective and lasting professional relationships. Following the panel discussion, the audience will have the opportunity to join the conversation during a Q&A session.

Moderating the program is Wendy Plant, director of the InNOLEvation™ Center for Student Engagement and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Learning Community at Florida State University. The panel of local experts includes Shelly Bell, director of Lively Technical College; Robert Blacklidge, executive director of Domi Station; Darryl Jones, deputy director of the Office of Economic Vitality (OEV) for Minority, Women and Small Business Enterprise (MWSBE) Programs; and Eduardo Gonzalez Loumiet, CEO of Ruvos and co-founder of Launch Tally.

Before and after the program, local organizations will also provide resources about career training, mentoring programs, and more.

In addition to this Library Lecture Series, the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System offers career and professional development programs and resources to the public year-round. Leon County residents can access all these resources and more at no charge using their library card.

Leon County Facilities staff at work in the Office of Resource Stewardship warehouse.

For job seekers and those wishing to boost their career with certificates and training, all seven Leon County Public Library locations provide access to computers with internet access, books, and online resources, such as career certification exam practice tests, career planning tools, and resume building tools. Additionally, citizens can earn an accredited high school diploma and career certificate online through the library’s partnership with Career Online High School.

The library also hosts free workshops and technology training events throughout the year to support career and professional development, including an upcoming workshop on October 11 from 12-2 p.m. at the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library about job hunting and resume building in partnership with CareerSource Capital Region.

See all the Leon County Public Library has to offer at LeonCountyLibrary.org.

To learn more about the Library Lecture Series, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/GetEngaged.