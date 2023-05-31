Leon County Press the Chest Teaches Community How to Save Lives with CPR

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Leon County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Leon County, visit https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov/

In recognition of CPR and AED Awareness Week (June 1-7), Leon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) invites the community to learn how to perform lifesaving CPR during our annual Press the Chest community training event.

On Saturday, June 3, starting at 10 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, experienced Leon County EMS medics will teach residents how to perform adult hands-only CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child choking relief, and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) awareness. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

During Press the Chest, each attendee will receive an American Heart Association personal “CPR Anytime” kit containing a CPR manikin, DVD, and educational materials that they can use to practice at home and share with family and friends.

Sudden cardiac arrest, an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat, can happen anytime and anywhere. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, they lose consciousness and have no pulse. Death can occur within minutes if the individual doesn’t receive medical treatment.

But there is hope for survival. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. If CPR is performed immediately by a family member, friend, or even a bystander, the chance of survival doubles or triples.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year. The more people in our community who are prepared to take immediate action during a cardiac arrest and provide lifesaving aid until medical professionals arrive, the higher the chance of survival for the victim.

Equipping citizens of all ages with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to perform CPR during an emergency is a top priority for Leon County. Since 2010, Leon County has trained more than 16,000 residents with hands-on instruction on how to do CPR correctly. Press the Chest and other trainings throughout the community contribute to Leon County’s cardiac survival rate of 58%, which far exceeds the national average of 18%.

As Leon County EMS approaches our 20th anniversary of serving the community later this year, we remain committed to providing high-quality, lifesaving emergency medical care to residents in our County.

Join us for Leon County Press the Chest on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola Street. Together, we can make a difference in the community and save lives.

Register for this free event at LeonCountyFL.gov/PressTheChest.