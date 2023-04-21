Leon County Spring Home Expo Helps Homeowners, Homebuyers, and Renters Tackle Home Maintenance

A group touring the demo garden at the 2022 Leon County Spring Home Expo.

Sponsored - The sun is out and the flowers are blooming, which means it’s time to tackle some spring cleaning and maintenance projects around your home. Don’t know where to start? Join Leon County Government for the Spring Home Expo with immersive home maintenance demonstrations and workshops on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 615 Paul Russell Road.

Whether you’re a renter looking to grow some native porch plants, a homeowner seeking tips on how to leave your property to loved ones, or a future homebuyer wondering how to get started saving, the Spring Home Expo has workshops and demonstrations to help all residents create a sustainable and resilient home.

Attendees enjoying a demonstration at the 2022 Leon County Spring Home Expo.

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast and meet with more than a dozen local organizations and agencies who can answer questions about homeownership and maintenance, as well as share information about homeowners’ insurance, financing the purchase and maintenance of a home, preparing your home and family for an emergency, backyard horticulture, sustainable living, and more.

Highlights of the Spring Home Expo include:

· A panel hosted by the Tallahassee Lenders’ Consortium focused on homeownership strategies for success with loan experts, property insurance specialists, home inspectors, and more.

· A workshop hosted by Legal Services of North Florida about the steps required to ensure a home is properly inherited with clear ownership of title.

· A discussion hosted by the Leon County Division of Emergency Management about how to assemble a disaster kit with all the supplies you and your family (including pets) will need to prepare for the next storm.

A workshop presentation at the 2022 Leon County Spring Home Expo.

· A demonstration from Brian’s Septic Service will show you how to maintain your septic system to keep it performing at its best.

· A guided and immersive tour of the demo garden maintained by the Leon County Cooperative Extension featuring techniques for successful plant cultivation.

· A composting demonstration about the benefits of composting and how to start a backyard composting operation of your own.

Stick around until the end of the Spring Home Expo for a chance to win great giveaways to spruce up your home.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/HomeExpo.