Spring Home Expo Offers Tips for Homebuyers and Homeowners

Warm weather in Leon County means it's time to start tackling those spring cleaning and maintenance projects around your home.

If you’re wondering where to start, look no further than Leon County Government’s Spring Home Expo. Whether you’re a homeowner seeking tips on how to maintain your home or preparing to buy a home in the next year, the Spring Home Expo has workshops and demonstrations to help all residents create a sustainable and resilient home.

This year’s Expo takes place on Saturday, April 30 from 1-4 p.m. at 615 Paul Russell Road. Lunch will be provided, and more than a dozen local organizations and agencies will be available to answer questions about homeownership and maintenance as well as share information about homeowners’ insurance, financing the purchase and maintenance of a home, disaster preparedness, gardening, sustainable living, and more.

Highlights of the Spring Home Expo include:

A panel hosted by the Tallahassee Lenders’ Consortium discussing the dos and don’ts of home buying and owning and what it takes to own and maintain a home with industry experts including realtors, lenders, inspectors, construction contractors, and more.

If you are an heir or next of kin of a property owner, or if you want to leave your property to loved ones, Legal Services of North Florida is hosting a workshop about the legal steps needed to ensure a home is properly inherited with clear ownership of title.

The Leon County Office of Sustainability will help you discover new ways to make your home more environmentally friendly by sharing best practices for composting, non-toxic cleaning products to use, easy ways to reduce your energy usage, and more.

A demonstration led by Brian Miller of Brian’s Septic Service will show you how to maintain your septic system to keep it performing at its best.

Take a guided and immersive tour of the garden maintained by the Leon County Cooperative Extension and learn about techniques for successful plant cultivation.

With hurricane season is just around the corner, it’s time to prepare your family’s disaster bucket. Leon County Volunteer Services and Community and Media Relations will demonstrate how to build a bucket with all the disaster supplies your household, including pets, will need to prepare for hurricane season.

Stick around until the end of the event for a chance to win giveaways to spruce up your home.

For more information and to register for this free event, visit LeonCountyFl.gov/HomeExpo.