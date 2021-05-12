Stretching Towards Freedom: Florida Emancipation Day in Leon County

Sponsored - https://www.museumoffloridahistory.com/about/the-knott-house-museum/20th-of-may/

Standing at the corner of N. Calhoun Street and Park Avenue surrounded by modern businesses, it can be difficult to imagine life 156 years ago. Stoplights flash and bus engines hum as people are pulled to their destinations, though few have time to stop.

But beneath our feet, this place connects us to a moment that shifted our community, state and nation forever. The birthplace of freedom in Florida is right here, waiting to be seen. In 1865 the Emancipation Proclamation was read from the Knott House, now a museum in the heart of Leon County. This changed the future of every Floridian by freeing tens of thousands of enslaved people.

In the 1860 census, Florida counted 140,424 people, of whom 44% were enslaved. Locally, the numbers are staggering, with over 70% of Leon County’s 12,343 people enslaved. After the Emancipation Proclamation was announced, the stretch towards freedom did not stop. Businesses opened and closed, lives were ended by lynchings and rules were enacted to limit freedoms. But through these struggles, our community persisted. From Union General McCook’s announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to local Lunch Counter Sit-Ins led by Patricia Stephens Due, Leon County has been home to vital moments in the stretch towards freedom and mirrors the greater struggles of black citizens across the state and country.

Locally, we understand this importance. Each year museums and non-profit organizations across the community come together to celebrate this state-wide history. But this year, there’s an additional reason to honor our community. On September 29, 2020 the Leon County Board of County Commissioners voted to become the first county in Florida to officially recognize Florida Emancipation Day on May 20.

On this Florida Emancipation Day, honor the past and look to the future in a virtual conversation about Florida’s history of slavery, emancipation and the meaning of freedom today. As part of the Club of Honest Citizens series, Leon County Government, The Village Square and Tallahassee Museum will host the sixth annual “Created Equal: Stretching Towards Freedom, A Conversation about Florida Emancipation Day” on Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m

Featuring both local and state-wide historians, the panel discussion will include:

This year’s Created Equal will feature important voices from not only Leon County, but the entire state of Florida. Join us as we commemorate this important day and the legacy of freedom and consider our generation’s work still to do — as we continue to stretch toward freedom.

Visit www.LeonCountyFL.gov/CreatedEqual to register for “Created Equal: Stretching Towards Freedom.”

Jarvis Rosier, a reenactor from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the United States Colored Troops, takes a seat as he explains Leon County’s role in the history of Emancipation Day from The Knott House.

Jarvis Rosier, a reenactor from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the United States Colored Troops, walks to the Knott House before filming a segment for “Created Equal: Stretching Towards Freedom.”

Members of the Godby High School Choir sing Lift Every Voice and Sing on the steps of the Knott House with featured guest, Royce Lovett.