Local Family’s Funeral Business Expands To Tallahassee To Better Serve Their Hometown

Sponsored - Lifesong Funerals and Cremations was founded in 2015 in Quincy by Tholley and Sarah Taylor. Now the family-owned and operated business has added a location in Tallahassee to serve the rising trend in cremations among families of baby boomers.

The Taylors attribute their success to being personable, caring, down-to-earth people. Their business model of offering on-site cremations, transparent pricing and online arrangements also caters to the individual circumstances of the families they serve. Tholley is a Licensed Funeral Director and Sarah is a Preplanning Counselor and Licensed Insurance Agent.

It also helps that the Taylors have a long history in the local community as both are graduates of Leon High School. They married in 2006, now have three children and are active volunteers in the community through church, community service and youth athletic organizations.

Lifesong Funerals and Cremations in Tallahassee can be contacted at 850-765-3190 and in Quincy at 850-627-1111.

https://www.lifesongfunerals.com/