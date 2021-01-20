Covid-19 & Information Technology

By: Renee Rochone

Merriam – Webster defines Information Technology as, "the technology involving the development, maintenance, and use of computer systems, software, and networks for the processing and distribution of data." From the invention of the telephone to computers and its network systems; IT has evolved tremendously! Popular Mechanics states that the World Wide Web was announced to the public 25 years ago. Since then we have witnessed major advances with how we use information technology! As information technology advances; new career opportunities are opening up! There's an ever-increasing need for qualified people trained in IT fields to manage and operate the internet and its online systems.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that, “Employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 11 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations. These occupations are projected to add about 531,200 new jobs. Demand for these workers will stem from greater emphasis on cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security.”

Indeed.com reports, “The average salary for “information technology” ranges from approximately $41,087 per year for Technical Support Representative to $125,009 per year for Director of Information Technology.”

The most exciting part about this “high-demand” of IT jobs is that many of these careers can be obtained with proper training in vocational studies with/or without a college degree! During COVID-19; unemployed and disenfranchised employees have numerous opportunities to train for these high-paying, in- demand jobs in the Information Technology industry.

COVID-19 has changed our world tremendously! Research shows that IT jobs remain stable because people are working from home more than ever and companies are in need of Information Technology Professionals to maintain, manage and secure their online systems! There remains a shortage of quality candidates more than ever! Mobile IT & Training Solutions, LLC is helping to bridge the gap of this shortage by offering six (6) month, “hands-on” online training in the IT Fields of:

LINUX SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

AWS CLOUD ARCHITECT

PHP WEB APPLICATION DEVELOPER

SECURITY+ CERTIFICATION PREP

