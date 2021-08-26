Financial Planning: Helping You See the Big Picture

Sponsored - Financial planning is a valuable tool that can help you pursue your financial goals by reviewing your entire financial picture. Have you ever thought about setting financial goals for your future, but you’re not sure where to start? Working with a financial advisor can be a great way to define your goals and determine the best path to get there.

Financial advisors are licensed professionals who can serve as an accountability partner to help you set and work toward your financial goals. They can assist you with planning for a variety of financial issues, including:

· Retirement - There are a variety of retirement planning options that can meet your needs. Your employer funds some; you fund some. Bear in mind that, in most cases, early withdrawals before age 59½ may be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty.

· Debt Reduction - As with virtually all financial matters, the easiest way to be successful with a cash management program is to develop a systematic and disciplined approach. Spending a few minutes each week to maintain your cash management program, can help you keep track of how you spend your money and pursue your financial goals.

· Tax Planning - The Six Pillars Financial Advisors web site provides a collection of resources to help you manage your taxes, as well as prepare for the upcoming tax season.

· Building Wealth - Before making any investment decision, one of the key elements you face is working out the real rate of return on your investment.

By asking questions and evaluating your current financial picture, a financial advisor can provide recommended steps toward both short-term and long-term goals. They can also offer helpful guidance along the way by periodically meeting with you to review your financial goals and recommend adjustments if needed.

Are you ready to take charge of your financial future? Visit Six Pillars Financial Advisors at SixPillarsFA.com.

That’s The Power of YOU!

For additional financial planning resources, such as articles, calculators, videos and more, visit SixPillarsFA.com. Or contact a Six Pillars Financial Advisor through the website or by calling 850.488.0035 x1307.

You can also view previous segments of Money Minute on the First Commerce web site at FirstCommerceCU.org/MoneyMinute.

This information is not intended as tax, legal, investment, or retirement advice or recommendations. You are encouraged to seek guidance from an independent tax or legal professional.

Securities are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Investment advice offered through Independent Advisor Alliance, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. First Commerce Credit Union and Six Pillars Financial Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Six Pillars Financial Advisors, and may also be employees of First Commerce Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, First Commerce Credit Union or Six Pillars Financial Advisors. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency | Not Credit Union Guaranteed | Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations | May Lose Value