Tips to Avoid Online Shopping Scams

While many online sellers are legitimate businesses, scammers unfortunately can use the anonymous nature of the internet to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers. A report from the Federal Trade Commission shows that online shopping scams accounted for about $392 million in reported losses from consumers.

Online shopping scams involve criminals pretending to be legitimate sellers, either with a fake website or a fake ad on a genuine retailer site. Scammers set up fake retailer websites using sophisticated designs, layouts, logos, and even a familiar-looking web address to look like a genuine online retail store.

At First Commerce, we believe in empowering you with tools and information to help you protect your financial information. Here are a few tips to help you avoid online shopping scams:

Know who you’re dealing with by carefully reviewing the seller’s contact information and product descriptions . Fraudulent websites often offer luxury items such as popular clothing brands, jewelry, and electronics at very low prices. Sometimes you receive the item you paid for, but it’s a knock-off version. Other times, you pay and never receive the item(s) at all.

Watch out for online shopping scams involving the use of social media platforms to set up fake online stores . Scammers open the store for a short time, often selling fake branded clothing or jewelry. After making a number of sales, the store disappears. They also use social media to advertise their fake website, so do not trust a site just because you have seen it promoted or shared on social media. The best way to detect a fake trader or social media online shopping scam is to search for reviews before purchasing.

Determine if the website has a refund or returns policy and decide if their policies sound fair . Most reputable online shopping sites have detailed complaint or dispute handling processes in case something goes wrong.

Never use free wi-fi when shopping online. Hackers love free wi-fi that doesn’t require a password because the connection is not secure. Using an unsecured wi-fi connection leaves your transaction data unprotected, making it easier to steal your personal information.

