3 Reasons You Should Clean Your Garbage and Recycling Bins

Sponsored - We all know the importance of maintaining a clean and organized living space—inside and outside. But have you ever considered that the often-overlooked task of cleaning your garbage and recycling bins could hold the key to a fresher, healthier home?

1. Eliminating Odors and Unwanted Pests:

Let’s face it – the odors emanating from your garbage and recycling bins can be less than pleasant, especially in the height of summer. Cleaning them regularly not only eliminates those persistent smells but also deters pests like flies, rodents, and ants. By removing food residues and sticky substances, you make your bins far less attractive to unwanted visitors, thus maintaining a cleaner and more hygienic homestead.

2. Healthier Living Environment:

It only takes a single bag of trash containing common household items like tissues, napkins, diapers, eggs, raw meat, spoiled milk, and rotting produce to infect your trash bins with harmful bacteria and germs such as Salmonella, E coli, Listeria, and more. And it only takes a few hours for the bacteria to multiply by thousands. And it only takes one single touch to potentially become infected. Regular cleaning helps keep these potential health hazards at bay. Cleaning and disinfection can significantly reduce the chances of cross-contamination and the spread of illnesses, helping to keep your family healthier and safer.

3. Enhancing Curb Appeal:

There’s truth to the old adage that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but the reality is first impressions in the housing world are based on curb appeal. Keeping your bins clean show that you care about your home and your neighborhood.

Don’t have time to clean your bins yourself—or maybe it’s just too dirty of a job? With Rockstar Bin Cleaning, we do the work so you can be the rockstar of your neighborhood.

Your trash bin cleaning service starts with a scheduled pickup time and location. Our truck washes your bins on the spot, so our customers don’t have to wait for a return time. Our 360° cleaning heads blast water at over 200° while pairing it with a disinfectant. This kills all festering bacteria and removes dirt & debris from every nook & cranny. Once your trash bins are sanitized and disinfected, we deodorize each container by hand leaving them smelling fresh and clean. When your service is completed, we’ll place your trash bins in your desired location, ensuring they are clean, disinfected, and deodorized.

Visit us at rockstarbincleaning.com to learn more and to schedule your bin cleaning service or contact us at 850-312-1343.