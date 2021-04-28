Sponsored - Southern Shakespeare Company is proud to present its annual Free Shakespeare in the Park Festival production of Twelfth Night, May 6th-9th in beautiful Cascades Park. Featuring the talents of Hal Sparks from the Showtime original series Queer as Folk and Disney’s Lab Rats as Twelfth Night’s Malvolio, and incorporating original music and colorful costumes, this year’s festival is sure to entertain and delight audiences of all ages!

A family-friendly pre-show starring our junior company The Bardlings begins screening at 6:30 pm each night – PLUS, a livestreamed performance on May 7th, and an ASL interpreted performance on May 8th. Additional festival-related events include Southern Shakes Happy Hour on May 8th at Happy Motoring prior to Twelfth Night.

The Bardlings are the junior acting company of the Southern Shakespeare Company, composed of middle and high school students. With a staged “Showcase” in the Fall and this performance at the Southern Shakespeare Festival in the Spring, the Bardlings perform twice a year, in addition to workshops, guest lectures, and community-theatre based field trips.

Visit www.southernshakes.org for more info and to reserve your seats today.