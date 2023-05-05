Considerations for Choosing a Summer Camp

Sponsored - Summer is almost here, as you are making your selections for camps for your kids, here are some things to keep in mind.

Cost. Think about the cost per day and consider what is included in that cost.

Activities. What activities does the camp offer? Are the activities something your child is interested in? Also consider that if the camp has activities your child has never done before, it is a great experience for them to try new things and be exposed to different activities, sports and hobbies. It might become their new favorite past time!

Meals. Are lunches and other meals included or will you need to spend extra money on food to pack a lunch and snacks each day? If meals are included, that is one less thing for parents to worry about that morning.

Does your child love the outdoors? Whether they love the outdoors or have never been much of an outdoor kid, they will have a blast! At Southwind Plantation, we will expose your children to outdoor activities that will keep them active and engaged and off electronics. We also provide meals and lodging – that’s right, this is an overnight camp! Drop them off on Sunday and pick them up at the end of the week on Friday!

We will have volleyball, a hunter’s safety course, gun safety education, clay shooting, fishing, dog training, team building, walk nature trails, water activities and lots more! Kids will get to stay in our gorgeous lodging, dine and be served in our beautiful dining area. Kids 11 and up will get a certification in the Hunters Safety by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Ages 11-15 REGISTER NOW at https://huntsouthwind.com/southwind-summer-camp/

SouthWind Summer Camp Dates

June: 4th – 9th, 11th – 16th, 18th – 23rd, 25th – 30th

July: 9th – 14th, 16th – 21st, 23rd – 28th

What is Camp SouthWind? This camp is designed to teach Hunter’s Safety Course, basic fishing skills, sporting clays instruction, dog training, and team building activities.

What activities are included? Hunter’s safety course, sporting clays, fishing safety, dog training, team building, outdoor games, nature trails, water activities

What are the ages? Boys & Girls ages 11-15.

What is the cost? $1000 per camper “discount available for multiple children within a family”

When is check-in and check-out? Sundays 3:00 – 4:00 and Fridays at 11:00

What is included? Lodging, meals, snacks, hunter safety certification, SouthWind t-shirt, SouthWind water bottle, and a SouthWind back pack.

What equipment is provided? Trained-expert staff, shotgun, rifle, ammunition, targets, sporting clays, fishing equipment, and hunter’s orange vest.