Buying Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tallahassee Board of Realtors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tallahassee Board of Realtors, visit https://www.tbrnet.org.

Find a REALTOR® and get pre-approved for a loan.

Talk to your REALTOR® about getting pre-approved with a lender that can offer you the best type of loan for your needs. There are a lot of special homebuying loans available, including Hometown Heroes, loans for veterans, and first-time homebuyer programs.

Where do you want to live?

Would you like to live further out in the county, or closer to work? Your REALTOR® will give you some guidance based on your needs. If you like a specific area, check out the potential drive to work, school, and shopping to see if the area still meets your needs. Don’t forget to consider proximity to your family and friends!

Determine your wants, needs, and must haves – for now, and in the future.

Think about family growth, kids, parents, and even adult kids potentially moving back in. Do you like to garden, or do you hate to mow? Do you mind close neighbors or would you prefer a large yard? Write down your must-haves and wants, but don’t forget to list what won’t work for you. Then look again: are your wants firm, or are they negotiable? This helps your REALTOR® look on the market to find the home that fits your needs. Your REALTOR® can send you emails and texts immediately when something comes on the market that meets your criteria.

