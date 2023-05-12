Let the Tallahassee Board of REALTORS® Help You Sell Your Home or Business

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tallahassee Board of REALTORS® and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tallahassee Board of REALTORS®, visit https://www.tbrnet.org.

SELLING TIPS

Selling (and buying).

Why do you want to sell? Where are you going? People sell their homes for many reasons: upsizing, downsizing, moving closer to work, or leaving town. Consider where you want to be, and work with your REALTOR® to discuss options for selling and buying.

The area market.

How’s the market? Well, it all depends. With sellers, as you can see, there are a lot of reasons to sell. Many people now have good equity in their house, and if they sell it they have the potential to make money. The question is, where do they go?

Not all sellers need to move (think: investment properties), but most do. Finding a home to buy along with selling your home can be complicated. This is where REALTORS® come in. We work to help you understand the process of selling and buying and to coordinate it for you.

To repair, or not to repair?

Often, we don’t see our home for what it really is. There are always projects you wanted to do but never got to. Your REALTOR® can visit your home and make some suggestions to help your home sell. There may be simple repairs you want to do to make your property show better, like landscaping, painting, or pressure washing. There may be repairs to consider so the property can qualify for all types of financing and insurance, like replacing a roof or fixing wood rot. Again, your REALTOR® will help answer your questions about potential repairs.

A lot of moving parts.

It can be complicated: buyer selling their home, then buying something else, and that seller buying something else; whew! Fortunately, REALTORS® can coordinate the process. This is our daily job and we know how to have all the parties involved in the transactions communicate and work together.

Finding the right location.

REALTORS® work closely with you to determine your wants and needs, to find the perfect location for your new home or business. The Tallahassee Board of REALTORS® has members who represent residential and commercial buyers, sellers, and investors in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Wakulla, and surrounding counties. You can find a REALTOR® at www.TBRnet.org.

