Realtors work with our neighbors to build strong communities

Sponsored - REALTORS® touch every part of our community, from homes to businesses to charities. REALTORS® are your neighbors. We have kids that go to school with your kids, we support our local businesses, and we volunteer alongside you.

Volunteering.

The Tallahassee Board of REALTORS® (TBR) has over 2,000 REALTOR® and Affiliate members, and we support so many causes, collectively and individually. We walk for the American Cancer Society, help our local veterans, pick up trash at Wakulla Springs and on our adopted road (Lonnbladh Road), support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend with our annual playhouse fundraiser, and more.

First-time homebuyer education.

TBR hosts a first-time homebuyer event that brings together REALTORS®, lenders, and community partners to talk about how to purchase your first home. We discuss the special programs available to many first-time homebuyers, like downpayment assistance. Our 2022 event was well attended, and we look forward to hosting our Pathways to Homeownership Workshop in June, which will feature a panel of lenders advising on different programs and opportunities that lead to homeownership.

Tallahassee Board of REALTORS®

www.TBRnet.org

Danielle Galvin, 2023 President

Steven Louchheim, CEO