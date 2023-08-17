Discover the Joy of Singing with the Tallahassee Community Chorus!

Sponsored - How many times has a song brought a smile to your face or tears to your eyes? Music speaks to all of us but for some, music fills the soul in unimaginable ways. Are you ready to unleash your inner artist and be part of something truly harmonious? Look no further than the Tallahassee Community Chorus – your gateway to a world of melodious experiences!

Being a part of the Tallahassee Community Chorus is about more than just singing. It’s about contributing to the cultural tapestry of our vibrant city. Our performances bring joy and inspiration to audiences, enriching the lives of both performers and listeners alike.

Diversity is our strength, and unity is our song. The Chorus includes singers from all walks of life. Age is no restriction, as the Chorus boasts a range of members from high school students through senior citizens. The mission of the Chorus is to enjoy promoting choral music through excellence in performance, and to reach out into the schools and community. The Chorus rehearses weekly on Mondays from 7:00-9:00pm at Alfriend Hall, St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Tallahassee. The Chorus has performed with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, the Florida State University Choral Department, the Florida State University Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Band, the Florida A&M University Choral Department, and many groups from local schools and churches.

The repertoire of the Chorus focuses on the performance of large masterworks with orchestra. Recent performances include works by Mendelssohn, Handel, Thompson, Brahms, Lauridsen, Fauré, Ray, Poulenc, Honegger, Haydn, Mahler, Vaughan Williams, Thomas and Beethoven.

Your musical journey begins here. Join the Tallahassee Community Chorus and let your voice resonate in the hearts of others. Experience the thrill of performing in the stunning Ruby Diamond Auditorium embracing the camaraderie of fellow singers, and bringing joy to the community.

Ready to take the stage? Visit our website at www.tcchorus.org to learn more about joining the Tallahassee Community Chorus.

Tallahassee Community Chorus funded in part by Leon County/Visit Tallahassee and the City of Tallahassee through the Council on Culture & Arts (COCA).